RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Midlothian Turnpike left one person dead and another critically injured around midnight on Monday.

Chesterfield police officers say they found one victim in the lobby who had been shot in the chest. They were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another victim was found dead in a hotel room.

Officers say they’re not looking for a shooter at this time.