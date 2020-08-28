Man killed, suspect in custody after Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a suspect is in custody following a homicide in the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue Thursday night. Both Richmond Police and Henrico County Police have responded.

While details remain limited, officers were called to the area just before 8:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. An 8News photographer observed a body at the scene.

Police said in a release that they located a man shot at the 7-Eleven store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An adult male suspect is in custody,” police added. No further details were released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

