RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County and Richmond Police Departments responded to a report of a shooting near the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on the city/county line.

According to a Henrico County Police Department tweet, officers found a single male victim with critical injuries at the scene near the Community Supermarket at 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Shooting near the Community Market at 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond (Photo courtesy of Henrico County Police Department).

Lt. Matt Pecka of the Henrico County Police Department confirmed that the victim had suffered from a gunshot wound.

The man has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at http://p3tips.com.