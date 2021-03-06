One man critically injured in Thursday night shooting in Tappahannock

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The Tappahannock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened March 4.

According to the department’s Facebook page, at around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Foxchase Apartments on Marsh Street. Once officers arrived on the scene they found a critically injured person.

Tappahannock Police identified Nigel Collins, 19 as the victims. He was transported to VCU Tappahannock Hospital by Essex EMS in critical condition.

Mison Williams, 19, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding with the intent to kill or disable in connection to the shooting. Williams is currently being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

His next scheduled court date is March 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events