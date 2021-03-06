One man critically injured in Thursday night shooting in Tappahannock

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The Tappahannock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened March 4.

According to the department’s Facebook page, at around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Foxchase Apartments on Marsh Street. Once officers arrived on the scene they found a critically injured person.

Tappahannock Police identified Nigel Collins, 19 as the victims. He was transported to VCU Tappahannock Hospital by Essex EMS in critical condition.

Mison Williams, 19, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding with the intent to kill or disable in connection to the shooting. Williams is currently being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

His next scheduled court date is March 8.