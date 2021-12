The Richmond Police Department said one man is dead after a Thursday morning shooting near 3rd Avenue and Willow Street. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said one man is dead after a Thursday morning shooting on 3rd Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a person shot just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 2.

When police arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.