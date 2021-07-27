One man dead after Tuesday night shooting on R Street in Richmond

The Richmond Police Department said one man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting on R Street. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said one man is dead after a Tuesday night shooting on R Street.

RPD said officers were called to the 1900 block of R Street for a reported shooting at 5:17 p.m. When police arrived they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones.