One man found dead with a gunshot wound in Southside near Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after one man was found dead earlier this morning with a gunshot wound in Southside Richmond, according to police.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the 4500 block of Glasgow Street for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey 804-646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.