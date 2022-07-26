RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is facing life threatening injuries after a shooting on Tuesday night.

Richmond police responded to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road in Richmond at 8:34 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man’s injuries are life threatening and he is being treated at an area hospital.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.