One man injured in Wednesday afternoon shooting on 4th Street

Police responded to a shooting on 300 East Broad Street on Friday. (Photo: 8News photographer Will McCue)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 200 block of North 4th Street on Wednesday.

The Richmond Police Department was called to a nearby block of Broad Street shortly after noon for reports of a person shot.

On the scene they found the injured man who said he was shot on 4th street. He is now being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask that any information about the shooting be reported to Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.