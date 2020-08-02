One person dead after early Sunday double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries on early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Dawson Road at 1:35 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Once police arrived on scene, they found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The first adult male was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: