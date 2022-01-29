One person dead after shooting on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

According to Richmond Police, officers responded to an apartment on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male down from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.