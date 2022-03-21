RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot in Richmond’s southside Monday night, marking the city’s fifth shooting in 27 hours.

Police found the victim in a car in the parking lot of the 301 Express off Maury Street just before 11 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. It appears the actual shooting occurred elsewhere, according to police.

Earlier Monday night, one person was found dead in a car after a shooting in downtown Richmond.

The shooting occurred in the McDonald’s parking lot in Southside Plaza on Hull Street Road.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. for shots fired. The person –confirmed male– was found in the back of a Cadillac Escalade and was confirmed dead on arrival.

A death investigation is underway, and police said that the shooting has not yet been ruled a homicide. Police did confirm that they have several leads for suspects.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man.