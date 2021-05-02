One person dead in Dinwiddie double shooting Saturday night

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a double shooting in Dinwiddie on Saturday night.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot on the 4100 block of Beth Lane. Waekuon Quendrick Johnson, 23, of the 100 block of Croatan Drive, Petersburg, was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where he passed upon arrival.

Another 23-year-old man was located suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the incident began over an argument at a neighborhood cookout.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for this incident. If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 469-3755 or Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.