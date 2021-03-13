UPDATE: Two people dead in overnight Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on the 5100 block of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike just after 3 a.m.

UPDATE: Two people have been confirmed dead, and several other victims were injured in the incident. The identities of the two people killed are being withheld while next of kin are notified.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 Tips app.