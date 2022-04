RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond’s Southside.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Labrook Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

According to Richmond Police, when officers arrived they found a man shot. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.