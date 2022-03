RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot last night on Whitcomb Street.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2400 block of Whitcomb Street at around 11:15 p.m. Friday night and found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.