RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the city’s East End.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers arrived to 2300 Ambrose Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has information, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips anonymously using the P3 app.