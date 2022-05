One person is dead after a shooting in Richmond’s Southside this afternoon.

According to Richmond Police, officers were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person down.

When they got to the scene, officers found an man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.