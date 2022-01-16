One person killed in shooting outside police station in Chesterfield

CHESTER, Va (WRIC) — One person was killed in a shooting that look place in the parking lot of a police station in Chesterfield Sunday evening.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, an off-duty officer in the parking lot heard a gunshot and found someone who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.