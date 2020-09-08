One person shot at Hopewell apartment complex

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — One adult male has sustained injuries after being shot at the Piper Square Apartments in Hopewell on Monday night.

Officers responded to the apartment complex at 9:10 p.m. for multiple shots fired and one individual who had been shot.

Once on scene, officers found the adult male victim with gunshot related injuries. EMS treated his injuries before the victim was transported by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person who many have information to contact HPD at 804-541-2284.

