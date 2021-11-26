One person shot in Richmond’s Southside on Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been shot and is in the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in the city’s Southside on Friday night.

Just after 7 p.m. police responded to Rosecrest Avenue for a shooting. The victim, identified as a 26-year-old male, was found shot in the back.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.