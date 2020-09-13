One person shot on Walmsley Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police confirmed that one minor was shot at the 3300 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the 15-year-old victim was shot in the leg and does not have any life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on a suspect as of right now. Police say they are still questioning the teenager.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

