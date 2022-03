HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Wawa on the corner of Laburnum Avenue and Creighton Road in Henrico.

According to Henrico Police, the victim drove themself to VCU Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses at the scene, which has now been cleared, and are in contact with the victim.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.