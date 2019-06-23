Final of 32 defendants sentenced in massive drug trafficking case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Kevin Thomas Seigler was sentenced last week to almost 24 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy that trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine and opioids from Nevada into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced.

Seigler, 36, of Las Vegas, was previously convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy to use a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense and one count of failure to appear. In addition, $19,669 in U.S. currency was seized from Seigler and forfeited as proceeds of drug trafficking.

“I am grateful for the dedication and hard work of our federal, state, and local law-enforcement partners in dismantling this large drug-trafficking ring and sending 32 of its members to federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Cullen said. “We will continue to target the individuals and organizations responsible for distributing large quantities of these deadly drugs into our communities.”

In late 2016, law enforcement agencies, led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and assisted by agencies from across southwest Virginia and Las Vegas, Nevada, charged 32 individuals with conspiring to commit money laundering and to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone, and buprenorphine.

The investigation, Operation Leaving Las Vegas, accused 32 individuals of being members of a drug trafficking organization that shipped methamphetamine, oxycodone, and buprenorphine from Las Vegas into Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and elsewhere.

Evidence presented at Seigler’s trial demonstrated that Seigler was a member of the organization and was responsible for supplying quantities of methamphetamine that were then shipped to Southwest Virginia. In March 2016, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department seized two pounds of methamphetamine that had been sold by Seigler to another member of the organization and also recovered $19,669 in U.S. currency from Seigler’s residence.

Seigler also previously pleaded guilty to one count of failing to appear for a trial scheduled in May 2017.

To date, all of the 32 defendants charged have been convicted of federal drug conspiracy and money laundering charges and sentenced. Additionally, throughout the course of the investigation, more than $60,000 in currency has been seized and money judgments totaling $995,074.52 have been ordered. Those previously sentenced are:



1. Richard Henry Kayian, 58, Las Vegas, Nevada – 324 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $743,441.52, for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and oxycodone, and one count of money laundering.

2. Stephen Cino, 52, Henderson, Nevada – 292 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $251,633.00 for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

3. Tracey Allen Callihan, 49, Glade Spring, Virginia – 324 months imprisonment and ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $30,000.00 for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and oxycodone, and one count of money laundering.

4. Brandon Lee Stone, 33, Abingdon, Virginia – 300 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

5. Misael Reyes Tajimaroa, 32, Spokane, Washington – 192 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

6. Bradley Lee Chapman, 28, Bristol, Virginia – 135 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

7. Kaitlynn Elizabeth Chapman, 26, Bristol, Virginia – 72 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

8. John Williams, 50, Glade Spring, Virginia – 18 months imprisonment and a $2,500 fine for one count of conspiracy to use a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

9. Rebecca Williams, 51, Abingdon, Virginia – 108 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

10. Heather Michelle Sullins, 27, Abingdon, Virginia – 30 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine.

11. Alex Michael Kayian, 23, Bristol, Virginia – 72 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine, and one count of money laundering.

12. Ralph Stewart Dingus, 27, Abingdon, Virginia – 37 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

13. John Dewayne Farmer, 32, Abingdon, Virginia – 240 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of money laundering.

14. Lola Virginia Farmer, 52, Abingdon, Virginia – 87 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

15. Shauna Nicole Chafin, 36, Abingdon, Virginia – 97 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, oxycodone and buprenorphine.

16. William Wesley Fleenor, 29, Abingdon, Virginia – 79 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

17. Jeffrey Nathaniel Gobble, 25, Abingdon, Virginia – 46 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

18. Preston Kyle Lawson, 21, Abingdon, Virginia – 46 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

19. Gary Chapman, 47, Clay City, Kentucky – 151 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

20. Daniel Corey Cantrell, 25, Abingdon, Virginia – 37 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

21. Tanner Morris Curd, 23, Meadowview, Virginia – 84 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

22. Amy Lorene Moser, 52, Abingdon, Virginia –100 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

23. Steven Salyer, 27, Abingdon, Virginia – 87 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

24. Brandon Cody Trivett, 23, Abingdon, Virginia – 30 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

25. Brian Edward Widener, 30, Abingdon, Virginia – 46 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

26. Justin Lowe, 24, Abingdon, Virginia – 41 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

27. Lamar Skipper, 27, Chilhowie, Virginia – four years’ probation for one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and one count of money laundering

28. Gary Brandon Childress, 25, Abingdon, Virginia – three years’ probation for one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

29. Austin Obranovic Boardwine, 24, Abingdon, Virginia – four years’ probation for one count of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and buprenorphine.

30. Caleb Dean, 28, Damascus, Virginia – 48 months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone.

31. Charlene Hale, 25, Bristol, Tennessee – four years’ probation for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone.