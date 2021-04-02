Orange County man arrested for animal abuse banned from owning pets; can still train dogs

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dog training facility owner from Orange County will no longer be able to own pets of his own after police seized 12 dogs from him. The dogs were living in their own feces without access to food or water.

Shawn Deehan, 40, of Orange County, went to trial for a case of animal cruelty. He is the owner and operator of “Global Dynamic Security” and “The Perfect Dog” which is a canine training facility.

After several hours of testimony from law enforcement and a veterinarian, a judge ordered Deehan would forfeit custody of the 6 dogs he owned, and they would be awarded to the Orange County Animal Shelter.

The judge also said Deehan would no longer be allowed to possess companion animals, aka pets. However, the judge said he could be in possession of them for training purposes.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were notified on March 8 about a possible case of animal cruelty with a dog who was emaciated and had an untreated injury that exposed the bone.

Officials said 12 dogs were found and seized from the building and property. The Sheriff’s office said the animals were housed in crates that were littered with feces and urine, which caused urine burns to their skin. The dogs also did not have access to food or water.

Officials said at least one canine was severely underweight with untreated injuries to all four feet, and required emergency veterinary treatment.