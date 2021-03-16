Orange County man arrested for animal cruelty after Sheriff’s office seizes 12 dogs

Shawn Michael Deehan, 60, was arrested on one felony count of animal cruelty, with additional charges pending.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for animal cruelty after they seized 12 dogs who were living in their own feces without access to food or water.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were notified on March 8 about a possible case of animal cruelty with a dog who was emaciated and had an untreated injury that exposed the bone.

The office then got a search warrant for the property and buildings owned by Shawn Michael Deehan, located in the 3000 block of Pannell Lane. They said Deehan is the owner and operator of “Global Dynamic Security” and “The Perfect Dog” which is a canine training facility.

Officials said 12 dogs were found and seized from the building and property. The Sheriff’s office said the animals were housed in crates that were littered with feces and urine, which caused urine burns to their skin. The dogs also did not have access to food or water.

Officials said at least one canine was severely underweight with untreated injures to all four feet, and required emergency veterinary treatment.

Shawn Michael Deehan, 60, of Orange County, was arrested on one felony count of animal cruelty, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200 and speak with Sgt. Angie Bonner.