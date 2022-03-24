ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a suspect of a number of sexually violent crimes.

The Orange Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor in Orange County on March 23. After a joint investigation was conducted, it was determined that crimes occurred in both Orange County and Greene County.

The suspect, 41-year-old Eddie Monroe Crawford, has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy and other sexually violent crimes. His last known address was on the 28000 block of Bellewood Acres Lane in the Rhoadesville area. He has also lived on or near Bacon Hollow Road in Greene County.

Crawford stands about 6’2″ tall and weights around 180 pounds. He is known to carry a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Crawford is urged not to approach him, and to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1234 immediately.