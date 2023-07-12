LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A man was sentenced to 101 years in prison for multiple sex crimes that he committed against a Louisa County girl while living in an Oregon halfway house, according to Louisa’s top prosecutor.

Daniel R. Thomas was staying in a Portland, Oregon, halfway house in 2022 when “an explicit conversation” between him and a Louisa County girl was discovered on her phone by her father, the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a July 12 press release.

A detective with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office analyzed the phone. Thomas was considered a suspect, leading a Portland detective to conduct a search warrant on the halfway house where he was living and seize the phone used by Thomas.

Thomas, 50, was living in the halfway house following a 16-year sentence “for sexually abusing multiple children,” the release added. He was extradited to Virginia to face multiple charges.

According to Louisa County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of indecent liberties with a minor less than 14 years of age, three counts of production of child pornography and two counts of soliciting a minor over a communication device.

“We can now rest easy that this violent sexual predator will spend the rest of his days behind bars,” Louisa Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Megan Riordan, who prosecuted this case with Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, said in a statement. “He attempted to exploit a child in Louisa, and now he’ll have a century to think about his misdeeds.”