SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police have arrested a Virginia man on one charge of forcible sodomy.

On Friday, Feb. 25 a Virginia State Police Investigation Unit searched 66-year-old Michael O’Brien’s home in Spotsylvania county. Police said O’Brien was taken into custody without incident.

Virginia State Police worked with the FBI on the investigation into O’Brien, which began in January 2022, after they said allegations arose of sexual assault by O’Brien while he was practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region.

Police said additional charges are pending as the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.