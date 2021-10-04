Over 20 cars rummaged through, stolen from in New Kent

The Rochambeau Neighborhood in New Kent where a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins occurred early Sunday morning. Photo: Sabrina Shutters/8News

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One vehicle, numerous items including electronic equipment and an uncertain amount of cash are still missing following a string of robberies in New Kent County.

On Sunday, 8News spoke to people in the area after their cars had been broken into. On Monday, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office was able to detail just how many people lost property during the break-ins.

Law enforcement said that people started reporting thefts in the area near Tunstall Road at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday and continued to be contacted by people about it until 10:10 a.m. All of the thefts occurred between New Kent Highway and Fawnlake Court.

Throughout the Sunday morning break-ins the robber or robbers stole from 11 vehicles. There were 13 other vehicles that the sheriff’s office said were tampered with but nothing was stolen from it.

The suspects also stole two vehicles from the area. Police said one has been recovered and another, a bronze 2014 Ford Escape with Virginia personalized tag ANKERD is still missing.

Anyone with information about the larcenies can call New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 786-1000.