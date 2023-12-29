ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — At least 312 illegal firearms were seized in Eastern Virginia during 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA). This marks a 90% increase over last year.

Firearms illegally owned, possessed, used or obtained are included in this total. According to the press release, the government either disposes of these firearms or, in cases of stolen property, returns them to their rightful owners.

“As we continue to combat violent crime with our law enforcement partners, it is imperative that we take guns out of the hands of those who cannot legally possess them,” said Norfolk-based FBI Special Agent Brian Dugan.

Alongside these seizures, the EDVA has charged more than 225 individuals with various federal firearms offenses. These charges include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, straw purchasing a firearm and possessing a firearm while trafficking drugs.

The EDVA has prosecuted multiple firearms-related cases this year, including:

USA v. Taylor: 27-year-old Antonyo Taylor of Portsmouth was charged with possessing a Smith and Wesson M&P used in homicide of a 7-year-old girl. He plead guilty to that charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

27-year-old Antonyo Taylor of Portsmouth was charged with possessing a Smith and Wesson M&P used in homicide of a 7-year-old girl. He plead guilty to that charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. USA v. Harris: 21-year-old Deshan Harris of Richmond was charged with using and carrying a firearm while drug trafficking, as well as carrying a firearm that had been used in two other shootings in the city. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

21-year-old Deshan Harris of Richmond was charged with using and carrying a firearm while drug trafficking, as well as carrying a firearm that had been used in two other shootings in the city. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison. USA v. Davis, et al: 24-year-old Stanley Davis of Petersburg, 25-year-old Mantriel Reaves of Arizona and 23-year-old Jasiri Wynn of New Jersey plead guilty to participating in a straw purchasing conspiracy.

24-year-old Stanley Davis of Petersburg, 25-year-old Mantriel Reaves of Arizona and 23-year-old Jasiri Wynn of New Jersey plead guilty to participating in a straw purchasing conspiracy. USA v. Turner Sr.: 54-year-old Anthony Gale Turner of Hampton was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the illegal sale of 49 firearms.

“Our significant increase in firearm seizures is because we recognize that unlawful firearm terrorize communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the EDVA Jessica D. Aber. “Forfeiting these firearms from convicted defendants ensures that these firearms can do no more harm.”

Those who want to learn more about the EDVA and its partners’ efforts can read the full release here.