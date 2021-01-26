Overnight high-speed chase in Stafford ends in vehicle wreckage

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they charged a man with driving under the influence and multiple other felonies after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect wrecking his vehicle.

The office said at 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, Deputy F.A. Martinez initiated a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle in the area of Garrisonville Road and the Jessica Chaney Bridge.

When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the suspect’s vehicle accelerated driving to the on-ramp to I-95 north. Deputy Martinez perused the vehicle onto I-95 where the suspect continued to speed.

Officials said when the vehicle approached exit 143, it slowed down and began to move towards the exit. In an attempt to lose the deputy, the suspect then suddenly veered towards the through lanes of I-95 and almost hit the exit. However, this attempted escape was unsuccessful and the deputy followed the suspect back onto I-95.

Finally, when the suspect began to approach the on-ramp from Jefferson Davis High, he slowed and turned right onto I-95 in an attempt to go the wrong direction up the on-ramp. Instead, the suspect collided with the guardrail, ending the pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Michael Gaines II, 31, of Woodbridge, was taken into custody without any other incident. They said Gaines smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. After searching the vehicle, deputies found an open container of alcohol in the center console and rounds of ammunition in the trunk.

Gaines was charged with driving under the influence, the second offense in five years, eluding, refusal of test, four counts of possession of ammunition by a felon, obstruction of justice, driving

without a license, drinking while operating a motor vehicle and two traffic violations.

The Sheriff’s Office said Gaines was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.