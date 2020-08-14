Owner looking for man who stole more than $1,000 of supplies from Babes of Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Babes of Carytown is asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole more than $1,000 worth of supplies from the night club and bar, including two power washers.

Vicky Hester, owner of Babes, said around 2:30 a.m. on Monday a man came into Babes and stole several items from the nightclub. She said it seems like he had been there before because he went straight for where the club keeps some of their valuable equipment.

“We give everything to everyone in need,” Hester said. “We give food to the food banks and stuff. It make me mad someone would do this.”

She said they called the Richmond Police Department to report the theft and were told a detective would be in touch with them later that week. So far, Hester said a detective from the department has not come by.

An official from RPD said the department is investigating the incident.

Here’s the post Babes made about the incident on Thursday:

Hester said she’s not looking to “get even” with the thief, just teach him a lesson and to stop him from stealing from someone else.

If you have any information Hester said you can contact her through Babes‘ Facebook page or call 804-355-9330.

