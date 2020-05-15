Pair accused of parking lot theft at Colonial Heights Sam’s Club

1  of  2
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities Colonial Heights are searching for two suspects accused of theft.

It happened at the Sam’s Club located at 735 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights. Authorities say the victim tried to unlock her vehicle in the parking lot when was approached by two unknown suspects in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

