HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been identified and arrested in connection to a number of unlocked car thefts.

During the overnight hours on April 6, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after a report of multiple larcenies from unlocked vehicles in Pebble Creek and Battlefield Green subdivisions.

Residents provided deputies with images from a security camera of two possible suspects walking around vehicles in the neighborhood.

After a thorough investigation, and with the assistance of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects were positively identified and arrested.

After the execution of a search warrant of one of the offender’s vehicles, additional items were recovered that indicated the possibility of additional victims.

Brandon Duff

Christopher Skelton (Photos courtesy of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Duff, 24, of King and Queen County and Christopher Skelton, 18, of Richmond County, have both been arrested and charged with five felony counts of grand larceny and five misdemeanor counts of petit larceny.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office issued a public reminder to lock vehicles and remove valuables.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.