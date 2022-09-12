CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an incident of larceny of more than $15,000 worth of merchandise from Expressions Jewelry in Colonial Heights in late August.

According to police, a man and woman entered the jewelry store, located at 1914 Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 20. Police said that while they were in the store, the woman distracted store employees multiple times, and hid different jewelry pieces in her hands, before putting them in her purse and wallet.

Chesterfield Police said the woman then walked out of the store with more than $15,000 worth of jewelry without paying.

Unknown man and woman suspected of stealing more than $15,000 worth of jewelry from the Colonial Heights Expressions Jewelry on Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, you’re asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.