Pair wanted for stealing bottles of Grey Goose from Richmond ABC Store

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for two people accused of stealing bottles of liquor from the Virginia ABC Store on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom.

The crime occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, the employee told officers that two unknown females had entered the store and stolen two bottles of Grey Goose vodka. The employee added that one of the suspects distracted the employee while the other stole the alcohol. Both then left the store.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a grey Nike t-shirt, black leggings, and dark brown sandals.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black “Levis” t-shirt, white jeans that were ripped, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identities of these suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

