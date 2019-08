Police in Chesterfield County are looking for two suspects accused of breaking into and stealing items from several vehicles along Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the cars were all parked at businesses in the Murray Olds and Research Roads area and awaiting service. The pair reportedly ‘forced entry to numerous vehicles’ and took ‘numerous items.’

Any information on this incident should be reported to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.