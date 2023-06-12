SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) – The father of a Spotsylvania County middle school student has been charged after a loaded gun was found in his child’s backpack, authorities said Monday.

A Chancellor Middle School student told a teacher they saw another student with the weapon in their backpack on May 19. Following an investigation, a loaded .45 caliber gun was found, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the gun was not displayed in a threatening way.

Josette Rodriquez, 37, has been charged with recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a way that endangers the life or limb of a child under the age of 14, the sheriff’s office said Monday. If found guilty of the Class 1 misdemeanor, Rodriquez could face up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

“Sheriff Roger Harris would like to remind parents that properly storing and or securing firearms is the best way to prevent curious kids from getting hurt with firearms, youth and adults in crisis from using a family firearm for suicide, and firearms from being stolen and misused by others,” the office said in a release.

Rodriquez is set to be in court on June 20.