Passersby shoot at car in Hopewell, injuring 19-year-old woman

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — One woman was taken to the hospital after the car she was riding in was shot at by a group of people walking in the area. The woman, a 19-year-old from North Chesterfield, was struck and suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, officers were called to John Randolph Medical Center for calls of a person shot. The victim was taken there by a friend. She was then taken to VCU Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers who responded to the hospital were than able to determine the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Freeman Street.

Police say the vehicle was shot at by people walking nearby but they currently don’t have any suspect descriptions. The suspects ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Polumbo at 804-541-2284.