Pedestrian killed in Hull Street Road hit-and-run ID’d; pick-up truck sought

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for the person who hit and killed a man and drove off early Sunday morning.

That man, who was later identified as 31-year-old Jamie Melendez-Cortez, was hit while crossing Hull Street Road near Tony’s Auto Repair between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m.

“It’s dangerous! Nobody pays attention to what they’re doing. The speed limit is 35,” said Ronnie Reese, who frequents the area.

He said the 5200 block of Hull Street Road where the fatal hit-and-run happened sees a lot of pedestrians.

“They’re always crossing the street and these drivers, they don’t pay attention to that. There’s a lot of foot traffic through here,” he said.

Reese’s friend, Kevin Burks, was killed on his bike in 2018 just yards away from Sunday’s hit and run.

“What bothers me most about it was the driver didn’t stop. The driver didn’t stop and we still don’t know if he’ll ever get caught,” Reese said.

A woman was killed in the same block of Hull Street Road in 2016.

Just last month, a man was killed in a hit-and-run about six miles down Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

Others who live nearby told 8News speed is a big problem. One man called Hull Street Road “Homicide Highway.”

“I think we need to have more patrol right in this section,” Reese told 8News.

Richmond Police said the vehicle that killed the man Sunday may be an older model, two-tone pick-up truck that’s possibly missing a right front hubcap.

Photo of a pick-up truck Richmond Police believe was involved in fatal hit-and-run on Hull Street Road Sunday

Anyone with information about this vehicle or driver is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.