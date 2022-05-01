HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian on West Broad Street late Saturday night.

Officers responded to westbound West Broad Street near Enterprise Parkway around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been hit and was lying in the roadway. First responders attempted to perform life-saving care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle left the scene and is described as a dark-colored car with extensive front-end damage.

Police are still investigating- if you have any information, you’re asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.