CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Hull Street Rd. Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark gray SUV with tinted windows and front end damage. An investigation is underway.

There is no word on the pedestrian’s injuries at this time. Traffic is delayed.

