Pennsylvania man charged in crash that killed 3 children from Emporia

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed three young girls from Emporia in late July. The man, 49-year-old Travis B. Vigil, was arrested Thursday in Montana, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said in a release that the crash took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Greensville County on July 23. A Honda CR-V traveling south was struck from behind by a 2016 Dodge Ram, causing it to the guard rail and spin out of control.

Vigil, the driver of the Dodge Ram, also lost control and overturned in the median. Shaketa D. Williams, who was driving the Honda, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Azaraia Williams, 10, and 9-year-old Aaliyah Ramsey died at the scene. Azaraia’s sister, 12-year-old Saraia Squire, died at VCU Medical Center two days after the crash, police said.

Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.