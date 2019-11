HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is behind bars after Henrico police responded to a report of a robbery at Colonial Shooting Academy.

Police responded to the robbery near the 6000 block of West Broad Street. One person has been detained, police said.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a robbery near the area of 6000 Block W BROAD ST. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 23, 2019

Authorities said they will continue to investigate the incident. Stay with 8News for updates.