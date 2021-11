HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico County on South Oak Avenue.

Henrico County Police tweeted at 3:50 p.m. on Monday that they were investing a domestic-related incident.

The domestic incident resulted in a homicide. Police said they aren’t searching for any suspects at this time.

However, if you have any additional information call Crime Stoppers (804)780-1000.

This is a developing story, 8News is working to learn more.