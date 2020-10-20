Person of interest sought in Fairfield Court shooting

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person of interest is sought in a Richmond shooting that occurred last week.

According to police, Tyron J. Johnson was identified as a person of interest. Johnson is also wanted on an unrelated charge of failure to appear in court.

A man was shot in the 2300 block of N. 25 Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. He was believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events