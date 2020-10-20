Person of interest sought in Fairfield Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person of interest is sought in a Richmond shooting that occurred last week.
According to police, Tyron J. Johnson was identified as a person of interest. Johnson is also wanted on an unrelated charge of failure to appear in court.
A man was shot in the 2300 block of N. 25 Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. He was believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com.
