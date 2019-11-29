1 seriously hurt in Thanksgiving night double shooting

Richmond (WRIC) — A person is fighting for their life after being shot in Richmond on Thursday night.
Police were called to Briel Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, police said. An investigation is underway.
Stay with 8News for updates.
