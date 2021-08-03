Person shot and killed on Mingea Street in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin have each agreed to take part in multiple debates in the race for Virginia governor, but so far, they only plan to meet on the debate stage twice before the election.

McAuliffe, the Democrat nominee, signed on for five debates and Youngkin, the Republican candidate, has agreed to participate in three. Two debates, including one that all Virginia gubernatorial candidates have taken part in since 1985, were cancelled after Youngkin said he would not attend.