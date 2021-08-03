Person shot and killed on Mingea Street in Petersburg

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Mingea Street.

According to police, a person was shot and killed on Tuesday evening.

They are asking anyone with information to call 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events