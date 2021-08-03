Person shot and killed on Mingea Street in Petersburg Crime by: Emma North Posted: Aug 3, 2021 / 07:40 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 3, 2021 / 07:40 PM EDT Close You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW 8News Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Mingea Street. According to police, a person was shot and killed on Tuesday evening. They are asking anyone with information to call 804-861-1212. Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP