PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after being shot in Petersburg.

According to police at the scene, a person was shot in Petersburg before 7 p.m. The person was then sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A police scene was established at the intersection of St. James Street, and St. Mark Street, and crime tape was seen blocking off several blocks.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

St. James Street Scene

